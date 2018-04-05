Menu
Login
News

Coalition looks to ease tensions on coal-fired power

ONE MESSAGE: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to announce funding for the Rookwood Weir.
ONE MESSAGE: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to announce funding for the Rookwood Weir. Allan Reinikka ROK040418aturnbul
Andrew Thorpe
by

AS MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd accompanied Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during his trip to Rockhampton yesterday morning, he acknowledged he had not yet raised the idea of a new coal-fired power station in Gladstone.

The Gladstone-based MP revealed on Tuesday that he was part of a group of pro-coal Coalition backbenchers, known as the Monash Forum, seeking to test the Prime Minister's commitment to the "technology-neutral" National Energy Guarantee policy and push for the construction of new coal-fired power stations.

"I haven't (raised the issue) today, but I know the Prime Minister, as he's stated, is in favour of coal-fired power stations," he said.

"I haven't had time to press my case, but my job in the Monash Group is to bring prices down, nothing else to be read into it about bringing the Prime Minister down, that's certainly not the case."

Mr O'Dowd said he wanted the Australian Energy Regulator to "be aware of the fact that we don't want to see coal-fired power stations dropping off the cliff" and he would bring up the issue with the Prime Minister later yesterday afternoon.

 

PM Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton for Rookwood announcement.
PM Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton for Rookwood announcement. Allan Reinikka ROK040418aturnbul

New Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Coalition was in favour of coal being used for energy production, but reinforced the point the Government would always "let the market decide".

"We've also got a National Energy Guarantee which every Coalition member has agreed to," he said.

"We are a very broad church in the coalition and people have robust ideas and aren't frightened to express them. That's not such a bad thing."

Meanwhile, Resources Minister Matt Canavan said he did not believe the coal industry needed government subsidies to compete with renewables.

Related Items

Topics:  coal-fired power station ken o'dowd malcolm turnbull michael mccormack monash forum

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Meet the Noosa authors at book launch at Wallace House on Friday

Noosa's brave Billy a true Anzac

The Battle of Passchendaele was a bloody and muddy nightmare. Inset: Lance Corporal Bill Bauer..

Shedding light on the fallen

Memories of river bliss for Noosa's amazing Grace

MILESTONE: A 100 years old but still very young at heart is Grace Smerdon.

Grace turns 100

Dennis takes beach art inland

Master sand sculptor Dennis Massoud on Mooloolaba Beach.

Festival has a sandy edge

Local Partners