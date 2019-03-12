Coast adventurer on track for podium finish

David Schloss competes at Godzone in New Zealand.

MORE than two days into one of the world's most prestigious adventure races, Wurtulla's David Schloss is on track for a podium finish.

Schloss, 40, together with ThoughtSports.com.au team-mates Rob Preston, Kathryn Preston and Tim Boote are currently third at Godzone - a gruelling 613km eight-stage racing being staged in New Zealand.

Leading the race is Kiwi team Tiki Tour, who are about more than 90 minutes ahead.

Throughout the eight stages there are multi-discipline aspects of running, trekking, canoeing, mountain biking and pack rafting.

Teams are currently tackling stage four, a 85km mountain trek traversing the Dog Range, Big Hill Range and Palmer Range, which starts at Lake Clearwater and finishes at Glenfalloch.

Yet there is still a long way to go and the leading teams have so far survived with limited rest.

Stage five will incorporate pack rafting and canoeing over 53km from Glenfalloch to Montrose Lodge, followed by another 77km of kayaking in stage six.

From Lake Ellesmere competitors will mountain bike 83km to Wainui, before the final 17km paddle to the finish at Akaroa.

Winners are expected to take between three-four days.

Former international cyclist, Coolum's Lucy Coldwell is part of 'The Very International Tigers' team currently leading the reduced distance 430km Prime division.

Lucy Coldwell.

CURRENT STANDINGS

1 Tiki Tour 2D 07H 15M

2 Perpetual Guardian + 00H 46M

3 Thoughtsports.com.au + 01H 37M

4 The Sneaky Weasel Gang + 02H 38M

5 Swordfox + 03H 10M

6 Highland Events + 03H 36M

7 Torpedo 7 + 04H 52M

8 Bend Racing/Yogaslackers + 05H 20M

9 Penati Go + 05H 33M

10 Out for the View 05H 43M