FILE: An aged care facility has put a wing into lockdown over COVID-19 concerns. Picture: Patrick Gorbunvos
Health

Coast aged care facility in lockdown over COVID fears

Lacee Froeschl
17th Aug 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 18th Aug 2020 4:40 AM
Reports of a Sunshine Coast aged care facility in lockdown due to COVID-19 precautions have been confirmed.

Residents reported that Immanuel Gardens Aged Care and Retirement Village went into lockdown on Monday morning, which was confirmed by a Lutheran Services employee.

Executive lead in aged care operations Rose Plater said three residents who lived in The Terrace at the Immanuel Gardens service in Buderim were experiencing respiratory symptoms.

"The residents have been tested for COVID-19 and we anticipate we will receive the results in the next 48 hours," Ms Plater added.

The Terrace has been closed to visitors.

Residents have been isolated and will remain under close monitoring and full care until test results return as a precaution, in line with the public health direction.

"Our team is working with the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit and following procedures recommended by the Department of Health and the Communicable Diseases Network of Australia," Ms Plater said.

"We will remain in close contact with family members of the residents throughout this time."

Lutheran Services has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19 across its 10 Queensland aged care communities.

"During this unprecedented time we are working to ensure the health and safety of our residents, as well as staff, volunteers, clients and their families remains the utmost priority," Ms Plater said.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien said he had spoken with Lutheran Services CEO Nick Ryan and had been assured families of residents were being proactively contacted and communicated with.

He said the three residents were showing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection and out of an "abundance of caution" were tested for COVID-19.

"I know this news may be distressing, but please be assured there is a united focus on the wellbeing of residents," Mr O'Brien said.

