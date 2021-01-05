Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QAS has set up a fever clinic for people to get tested for COVID-19, Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville. Picture: Patrick Woods.
QAS has set up a fever clinic for people to get tested for COVID-19, Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Health

Coast ambos join fight to ease COVID testing wait times

Matt Collins
5th Jan 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast residents hoping to avoid long queues for COVID testing are in luck.

Paramedics have been rapidly deployed around the state in an effort to assist with the influx of COVID-19 testing requirements.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is standing up a fever clinic at Noosaville to assist with COVID-19 testing.

In the first hour of operations the clinic had tested approximately 40 people.

"There is a mix from interstate but some locals as well," QAS Statewide Infection Prevention Program Coordinator Melissa Rogers said.

Where to get tested for COVID on the Sunshine Coast

Why Australia isn't rushing COVID vaccine

QAS officers have been trained to assist and support Queensland Health with COVID-19 testing and rapidly deployed to areas of need.

The clinic will be welcoming patients from midday Tuesday and will be in place for several days from 7am to 5pm.

"It'll be day-by-day basis. We will just see the increased demand and line waits." Ms Rogers said.

The clinic is located at the Noosa Leisure Centre, 9 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

covid-19 tests covid testing sunshine coast covid testing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        Premium Content Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        News A fleeting beach encounter has evoked a soothing musical response to one locked-down southern musician.

        ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Premium Content ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Crime A Coast woman has threatened to “bring out the shanghai” the next time she notices...

        Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Premium Content Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Health Will Rogers and Charlie McKill "lucky" escape with minor injuries

        Person flown to hospital after medical incident

        Premium Content Person flown to hospital after medical incident

        Breaking A person has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after suffering from...