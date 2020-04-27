Menu
No new coronavirus cases have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast in the past 24 hours. Photo: Joel Carrett
Health

Coast back on track with no new coronavirus cases

Matty Holdsworth
27th Apr 2020 1:06 PM
NO NEW cases of coronavirus have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast in the past 24 hours, with the region's total remaining on 92.

Of those cases, eight are still active.

Statewide there were three new cases overnight and Queensland Health say contact tracing is under way.

The Coast had been without a new case in days before two new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Queensland Health Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said 966 of the 1033 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said.

Dr Young said 99,527 tests for Covid-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 1105 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

Health Minister Steven Miles said during the coronavirus pandemic a sneeze could be as dangerous as a knife, and a "cough used as a weapon".

