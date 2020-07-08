Bar slugged with massive fine for COVID rules breach

A Gold Coast bar has been fined more than $6000 for alleging breaching COVID restaurant and bar restrictions.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta was given an infringement notice for $6672.50 for "fail to comply with directions" and "fail to keep patron detail contract register".

The fine was posted on Moxy's Rooftop Bar’s Instagram page.

It's understood the fine was issued at 7.20pm on Friday June 3, but it was posted on Moxy's Instagram account last night.

The post was shared to their more than 2500 followers and was captioned with "#nonprofitorganisation" and "for the people, by the people" with a laughing face Emoji.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta. Picture: Lawrence Pinder.

The photo was also shared on one of the owner's Instagram accounts.

Stage two of the easing of restrictions in Queensland started at noon on Friday July 3.

For businesses with an area less than 200 square metres, businesses can operate with 1 person per 2 square metres up to a maximum of 50 people. Owners must keep a register of customers who visit the business, and store their information securely for at least 56 days.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar was opened in January by Burleigh locals Kane Brigg and Brodie Edwards and has been a hotspot for influencers.