Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TWINJAS: Coast based twins Matt and Luke Filippi, pictured with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu, are ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
TWINJAS: Coast based twins Matt and Luke Filippi, pictured with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu, are ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
TV

Coast-based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

Matt Collins
17th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Twins are notorious for their competitive rivalries, but when you are both Ninja Warrior stars it takes it to a whole other level.

Series four of Channel Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior will premier on July 26 and Sunshine Coast based twins Matt and Luke Fillippi are raring to be let loose on the famous course.

TWINJAS: Coast based twins Matt and Luke Filippi, pictured with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu, are ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
TWINJAS: Coast based twins Matt and Luke Filippi, pictured with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu, are ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Having both competed before, the affectionately named “twinjas” have been focusing on specific training in the lead up to the next series.

“I train a couple of hours each day,” Luke, who competed in series three, said.

“I do a lot of light weight training and rock-climbing at Kawana.”

‘It pushes me further,’ Matt Filippi on competing against his twin brother in the upcoming Australian Ninja Warrior series, pictured here with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu.
‘It pushes me further,’ Matt Filippi on competing against his twin brother in the upcoming Australian Ninja Warrior series, pictured here with fellow contestant Rainer Scheu.

Series two competitor Matt said the rivalry with his brother was extra incentive to perform well.

“I reckon it’s amazing, it pushes me further,” he said.

“As well as competing against everyone else on the course, I’ve got to prove to Australia that I’m the better twin as well.”

The twins have been meticulous with their food and drink in the lead up to the series.

“Since we started training for the new series, I have cut all sugar out of my diet,” Luke said.

“I got rid of red meat and I’m having plenty of fruit and vegetables.”

But for Matt, he’s still allowing himself the occasional treat.

“I had pizza just last week,” he said.

“I don’t mind a bit of Red Rooster or a Mars Bar from the servo every once and a while.”

To all the up-and-coming Aussie ninjas watching the show this year, the twins had some encouraging words.

“Start training now,” Matt said.

“I wish I got started when I was 12-years-old.

“There’s going to be some amazing ninjas in the future.”

Series four of Australian Ninja Warrior starts at 7pm on July 26 on NINE and 9NOW.

australian ninja warrior channel nine matt and luke filippi twins
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Divisive’ short stays debate drives a wedge in council ranks

        premium_icon ‘Divisive’ short stays debate drives a wedge in council...

        Council News Four councillors who vowed to uphold the new Noosa Plan have stood their ground by voting down the latest motion in the controversial short stays debate.

        Why passionate new club president is no lazy Bones

        premium_icon Why passionate new club president is no lazy Bones

        Community ‘My legs are not as mobile as they used to be, but you don’t need that.’

        How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        premium_icon How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        Technology Concerns over data security with coronavirus contact tracing at hospitality venues...

        New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        premium_icon New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        Education Sandy Bolton determined to see the “rebirth” of idle TAFE site