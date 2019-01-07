Coast beauty comes with amazing views

SITUATED in Coolum Beach, 17 Greenoaks Drive facilitates a relaxed, simple lifestyle centred around spectacular vistas and the waxing and waning of the nearby surf.

It draws inspiration from the past creating a small energy footprint utilising contemporary design ideas.

Orin O'Rourke

The homage to the past is its design around a central walkway, a typical feature of traditional Queenslanders, from which three separate pods emerge - the living area, which encapsulates views from the north-east all the way to the west and magnificent sunsets; the sleeping pod which is connected to the living space by crossing the central breezeway; and the guest studio situated behind the living area, all are separate but connected by the internal breezeway ensuring any breeze is easily captured and cools the house.

Known as 'The Breezeway House' local architect, Majstorovic Architecture, won a 2017 Queensland Architecture Award for his design.

Orin O'Rourke

As a continued nod to years gone by, the 80-year-old poinciana tree, planted by the original owners of the house, was incorporated into the design as the focal point of the rear courtyard.

Designed with a beach lifestyle front of mind the home features locally-sourced hardwood timber flooring throughout. Other modern design features include Caesarstone benchtops, dishwasher, generous oven and gas stovetop.

The kitchen splashback reinforces the beach theme being an original Nigel Aniston photograph of the local Yaroomba wave. Sheer curtains and blinds, insect screens and ceiling fans ensure comfort and privacy when you want it.

The home has a six-star energy efficiency rating. Solar electricity, solar hot water, fully insulated, rainwater tanks which can be utilised for toilets and the washing machine all ensure the footprint of this property is at the forefront of sustainability.

Downstairs is a large double garage and multi-use room which could easily be a kids hang-out, bedroom to accommodate short-notice extras, or utilise it for extra storage. The entrance foyer, where you do not require a key to enter the house, is the perfect place to store your quiver for that short walk to the beach.

If you have a yearning for a simpler existence, where the ebb and flow of the waves and the feeling of sand between your toes are priorities, and a home where you can easily connect with the elements through intelligent design whilst harnessing those same elements to minimise impact 17 Greenoaks Drive, Coolum Beach, will speak to you.

