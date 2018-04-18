Coast launches bid to secure Google Australia's new HQ

THE Sunshine Coast could become home to Google Australia's new headquarters.

Sun Central CEO John Knaggs has today confirmed to Brisbane Times that the company had met with Google Australia about basing its headquarters in the new Maroochydore CBD.

It comes after the NSW Government knocked back the internet giant's new technology hub at Redfern, Sydney.

Acting NSW Premier John Barilaro said on Wednesday Google should not see the decision as a rejection, and the government hoped the tech giant would still end up at the Eveleigh site near Redfern station.

"All we're saying is that we'll go through a market process to make sure that we get the best return on investment on behalf of taxpayers," Mr Barilaro told reporters in Sydney.

"Google understands."

Suncentral Maroochydore CBD latest progress: The latest on the construction of the new Maroochydore CBD.

Mr Knaggs said Sun Central would push for the Sunshine Coast to become Google Australia's new home, adding that the hi-tech CBD and region's lifestyle were a perfect fit for the company.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed her government met with Google last week to get them to Queensland, but Mr Knaggs said Sun Central's meeting took place before that.

The South Australian and Tasmanian governments have also pitched to Google Australia in a bid to secure the new headquarters.

A SA Government spokeswoman said "we will be promoting South Australia as an attractive place to invest".

Google has 1300 employees in Sydney. Reports have suggested the new tech hub could have increased its workforce to as high as 10,000.

