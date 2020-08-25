Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Heads of Noosa Brewing Co's zero sugar, zero alcohol, sparkling, hop-infused water called Hop Valley H2O.
Heads of Noosa Brewing Co's zero sugar, zero alcohol, sparkling, hop-infused water called Hop Valley H2O.
Business

Coast Brewery’s new ‘health drink’ an Aussie first

Matt Collins
25th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Heads of Noosa Brewing Co. is set to release a brand-new beverage to market that has never been created commercially in Australia before.

It's a zero sugar, zero alcohol, sparkling, hop-infused water called Hop Valley H2O.

With the demand for more health-conscious, zero sugar beverage options growing at a rapid rate, the brewery saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the market that had never been done before in Australia.

The versatile drink offers a number of advantages as a healthier option over sugar-laced soft drinks and even most flavoured waters.

Fireys rush to popular Brewery after blaze starts in kitchen

Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

It also doubles as a great mixer, particularly with gin, if you're in the mood for something stronger.

Having focused entirely on brewing beer to date, this endeavour is something new for the relatively young brewery based in Noosa.

"We're seeing that Hop Valley H2O appeals to beer drinkers but equally non beer drinkers, as it boasts subtle fruity notes with little bitterness," Craig Masterton, director of Heads of Noosa said.

"Some can't believe it doesn't contain sugar, which just goes to show what a special ingredient we're working with here."

Hop Valley H2O will be rolled out to select bars and restaurants on the Sunshine Coast to gauge feedback from consumers and see where the product best sits in market.

"It's something most people have never heard of let alone tasted before so we've really got our work cut out for us educating people and getting them to give it a try," Mr Masterton said.

heads of noosa brewery noosa breweries
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Trend setting You can rent the 54m yacht for a cool $495,000 a week. SEE PHOTOS HERE

        Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Premium Content Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Business Long-time customers disappointed over closure of Coast branch

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment JobKeeper cash will drop, but so could hours worked

        Masks now mandatory in all Brisbane hospitals

        Premium Content Masks now mandatory in all Brisbane hospitals

        News Queenslanders have been told to carry a mask everywhere they go