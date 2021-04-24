Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunbus. Public transport. Bus. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Sunbus. Public transport. Bus. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Coast bus drivers seeking to strike new deal post-pandemic

Scott Sawyer
24th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coast bus drivers are pushing for a new deal with enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations underway.

The Transport Workers’ Union and Sunbus have started discussions over a new agreement.

Transport Workers’ Union Queensland Branch secretary Peter Biagini confirmed the union had presented its log of claims to Sunbus, which would now consider the claims after the initial meeting.

Sources said workers were seeking a 3-4 year deal, but those details were unable to be confirmed by either the union or Sunbus.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

An arm of Kinetic, Sunbus’ website stated its network of 400 drivers and 200 buses moved more than six million people every year around major Queensland regional centres including the Sunshine Coast.

A transport partner of TransLink, Sunbus operates more than 30 urban bus routes across the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Biagini said the important efforts of workers during the pandemic showed how vital they were to the community.

“Public transport workers ensured that during the COVID-19 pandemic our essential workers were able to get to their workplaces, and continue to perform a vital community service in transporting members of our community to where they need to go,” he said.

“This is a very strong and unionised yard, and they’re not afraid to fight for what they deserve, but at this point we are negotiating in good faith with the company.”

Sunbus representatives were contacted for comment but declined to at this stage.

bus drivers peter biagini sunbus sunshine coast transport transport workers union
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Premium Content 10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Health Noosa residents have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of the virus were detected in the shire’s wastewater treatment plant.

        Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Premium Content Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Weather Overnight temperatures across the Sunshine Coast are set to drop

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially