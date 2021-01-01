Coast businesses we were happy to see open in 2020
It has been a tough year for businesses, but that hasn’t stopped some residents from opening exciting new ventures.
From an indoor skate park and adventureland to a gluten free restaurant and a new brewery, the Sunshine Coast has welcomed some great new businesses in 2020.
Coast woman with COVID-19 ‘well and asymptomatic’
Surf’s up: Plans revealed for Coast’s $30m wave pool
Here are just a few we were happy to see open during the past 12 months:
Acqua Restaurant and Bar
Cnr The Esplanade, Otranto Ave, Caloundra
This ocean-view restaurant opened in March and offers good food and a great atmosphere.
Greedy Gringos
30 The Esplanade, Caloundra
Drift Bar owners Matt and Monique Savage opened a fun Mexican restaurant and bar on the same Caloundra ocean-view street in June.
Somedays Pizza
2/3 Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads
Noosa Junction's Somedays Pizza has become well known for its classic wood-fired pizzas.
It was opened in June by Nathan Ramsay and Shane Newton, who teamed up with award-winning pizza consultant Gianluca Donzelli to create the perfect menu.
There are 10 pizzas to choose from, five with a red sauce base and five with white sauce.
Sunshine Coast Pinball
131 Currie St, Nambour
Sunshine Coast Pinball opened in June and brought with it a wave of nostalgia.
The Nambour business is popular with the young and old, with more than 20 pinball machines to enjoy.
Cafe Sisily
40 Landsborough Pde, Golden Beach
A bakery opened this year offering Coast residents a taste of Italy at home.
Cafe Sisily was opened at Golden Beach by Giuliana Steppa and Paolo Valvoletti earlier this year.
Its most popular products are almond croissants and cannolis.
Moonstruck
5 Hastings St, Noosa
Hastings St became home to a new boutique gin and coffee bar this year with the opening of Moonstruck.
The venue offers tasty smorgasbords and a unique range of gins sourced locally and throughout Australia.
Uncle Jimmy’s BBQ Grill Bar
3/708 David Low Way, Mudjimba
Barbecue lovers rejoice, the Coast this year became home to a new eatery where smokey meats were the top priority.
Uncle Jimmy’s BBQ Grill Bar has a big emphasis on gourmet barbecued meats.
Think succulent chicken, smoked ribs and big, bold burgers.
Silly Sollys Maroochydore
Sunshine Plaza
The Coast’s second Silly Sollys store opened in October to a queue of customers eager to grab a bargain.
Brett Granger and wife Suzanne opened the huge 1200sqm store with more than 10,000 products.
Hungry Jacks Nambour
20 Mitchell St, Nambour
The highly anticipated Hungry Jack’s Nambour opened in August and locals didn’t waste any time in ordering their favourite meals.
Aloe Flora
53 Maple St, Maleny
Business is blooming at indoor plant store Aloe Flora at Maleny.
Henry Norton and Lauren Byers opened the store in July and were overwhelmed by the response.
Stalwart Brewing
78-84 Currie St, Nambour
Surveyor Adam Tomlinson opened The Stalwart Brewing Co. Alehouse and Brewery at the former Club Hotel site in June.
The alehouse is open for lunch and dinners and hosts live music.
Alley-Oops Indoor Skatepark
14/10 Capital Pl, Birtinya
An all ages indoor skate park opened at Birtinya in October.
Skateboards, scooters, in-lines, rollerskates and BMX (with conditions) are all welcome.
Multiple sessions are held seven days a week, including one for under 13s and others for mixed ages.
The Good Place
Shop T5, 119 Point Cartwright Drive, Kawana Shoppingworld
James McGovern and former MKR semi finalist Scott Gooding opened healthy cafe and restaurant The Good Place in March.
The Kawana eatery offers a gluten free menu and has a focus on local suppliers.
It has gone so well that the duo are planning to open three new venues, in Caloundra, Brisbane and Sydney.
Rush Adventureland
Sunshine Plaza
Rush Adventureland opened in December and is potentially the most epic and inclusive children’s play centre in Australia.
The 1100sq m centre offers something for everyone.
It features two Australian firsts, including the Air Coaster – which gives children the opportunity to have their own Nikki Webster Olympic performance moment – and sensory rooms built specifically for children with autism and special needs.