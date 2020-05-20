Coast chill factor about to kick in

Coastal showers are going to make way for rain from the west.

A RAIN belt from the west is headed for the Sunshine Coast which is also bracing for a weekend cold spell.

That will usher in a top coastal temperature of 18 by Saturday and a minimum of just 11 on Monday.

However the Bureau of Meteorology has hosed down earlier media speculation of an east coast low impacting our weather patterns.

BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said there will be a low pressure system to the south “but it’s not going to have the characteristics that are distinct when we use the term east coast low”.

“Impacts for Queensland are going to be pretty slim,” Ms Hoff said.

“We have a big cloud band that is about to push over from the west, which will be increasing rainfall mainly for tomorrow.

“Maximum temperatures are going to drop in accordance with that cloud band. The lowest temperature forecast for the moment is 18 degrees on Saturday for Noosa Heads.

“There’s cold air coming up from South Australia with that, but the minimum temperatures are going to drop a couple of days after the maximum temperatures.”

This will occur as the cloud cover moves away from the Coast.

“We’re going to drop down to a minimum temperature of 11 for Monday and Tuesday.

Ms Hoff said the coastal showers over the last couple of days has been consistently in the 10-20mm range with a Tuesday increase up to 30mm particularly around Maroochydore.

“That’s very typical for around this time of year in that Sunshine Coast exposed location,” she said.

The falls from the west are expected to be more widespread in the southeast region with 10-20mm although some parts of the Sunshine Coast may only see 5-10mm.