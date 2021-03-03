Coast chippie goes full throttle on Bathurst debut

Coast Super2 Series racing driver Jack Sipp loved his first adrenalin rush at Bathurst at the weekend.

Climbing Australian motorsport’s biggest mountain – Bathurst’s Mount Panorama – in a $500,00 V8 Supercar was a “pinch yourself” moment for Sunshine Coast carpenter Jack Sipp.

“To be finally sitting there on the grid in a Supercar was a pretty special moment,” Sipp, 25, said.

“I’ve watched it (Bathurst motor racing) since I was a young fellow.”

He was behind the wheel of a car formerly driven by Supercars legend Jamie Whincup when he lined up for Eggleston Motorsport in the Super2 Series race at the weekend.

“Obviously it was my first time there, so I had to do the right thing and get through the weekend and get in as many laps as I could and bring the car home in one piece,” he said.

Jack Sipp on track at Bathurst. Picture: Christian Hartung

He said it was a “pretty wild ride across the top”.

“To finally be there was pretty cool,” he said.

His debut was made extra special as he was reliving a career highlight of his talented racing dad.

Tim Sipp raced in the Bathurst 1000 back in 2000, finishing 19th outright.

“I think it was pretty special for him as well,” Sipp said of his dad’s reaction to his debut.

Sipp, from Maroochydore, is aiming to push harder in the next round coming up in May.

“I’m sitting 10th in the championship now, it was a solid sort of weekend and I set out to do exactly what I did,” he said.

Jack Sipp proved he was up to speed at Bathurst at the weekend.

“We’ll do some testing in between racing and have a go ... in the next one,” Sipp said.

This is seen by Sipp’s many backers as crucial year in his career having carved out a some handy results driving up the ranks of Formula Ford, Formula 3 and rallycross.

He contested the Super3 Series in a V8 Touring Car in 2016, finishing eighth in the standings and made one appearance at Sydney Motorsport Park last year amid the COVID-19 affected season.

Along his racing journey he has been supported by the Erebus Academy and was taken under the wing of Bathurst 1000 winner and Norwell Motorplex owner Paul Morris.

Brodie Kostecki, who this year graduates to the Repco Supercars Championship with Erebus Motorsport, has also been giving guidance to Sipp.

“Everyone’s switched on and Ben and Rachael (Eggleston) run a super professional team and also love a laugh so it was good environment to be in,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to the year ahead with them, it should be fun.”

Ms Eggleston was thrilled to have Sipp join the team.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve, as it is for any rookie coming into the series, but we feel we are well placed to help guide and teach Jack,” she said.

“He worked hard at the test days to learn the car and made huge improvements over the two-day test.”