Coast clinic chief promises Covid jab for all comers

Ochre Caloundra lead nurse Cate Miller and medical co-ordinator Dr Nick Stanley are looking forward to helping roll out the COVID-19 vaccine shots on the Coast.

A leading doctor at a Sunshine Coast GP network is adamant that its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be open to all comers and will not be prioritising regular patients.

Ochre’s director of medical services Dr John Hall said the phase 1B roll out of the AstraZenica vaccine would be covered fully by Medicare with no co-payments paid at their clinics.

Dr Hall said Ochre would be looking to involve its medical centres at Noosa, Eumundi, Maleny, Montville, Sippy Downs and Caloundra in the Federal Government controlled vaccination rollout.

“It’s about being willing to vaccinate anyone,” Dr Hall said.

“So rather than just vaccinating our own patients in between opportunistically, it’s about setting up clinics where any of the public can go and also committing to providing it free of charge.

“The government has created a special Medicare item number which means it is more viable for practices to do this for free, which is certainly welcome.”

Dr Hall said there were going to be programs in place that incentivised the clinics to make sure people got both of the doses.

He said the AstraZenica vaccine doctors and nursing staff would be trained to inject was developed from Oxford University and could be stored in normal fridges.

“It’s two doses and it will be about a month apart,” Dr Hall said.

“They’ve also told us we can’t give the flu shot at the same time.

“The reason for them not wanting to co-administer the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine is because it would be hard to determine, if someone had a bad reaction, whether the reaction was from the flu jab or the COVID-19 jab.”

Dr Hall said that meant patients “unfortunately” would have to turn up to vaccine clinics three times to be protected from COVID-19 and influenza.

“Hopefully people won’t get fatigue from going to the doctors and avoid it this year,” he said.

“We’re on-board with this, because we know from a public health point of view, the only way we’re really going to solve the COVID-19 problem is to get as many people in the community vaccinated as possible.

“We need to get about 70 to 80 per cent of the population vaccinated before we’ll start to get good herd immunity.”

He said GP clinics who had applied would find out in the coming weeks if they were part of the government program.

“We’re quite confident ours will be because they’ve met all the criteria put forward,” Dr Hall said.

Ochre Caloundra medical co-ordinator Dr Nick Stanley said he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“My team is keen to start administering the jab,” Dr Stanley said.