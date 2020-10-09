Coast club kicks off bold new health development

A footy season with no games has given the Noosa Pirates Senior Rugby League Club plenty of time to plan for the future.

And they haven't wasted a minute working with Noosa Council to put together an exciting proposal that will benefit the health of the entire community.

The proposal will see the current Pirates' clubhouse transition into a health hub which will transform the Noosa District Sports Complex at Tewantin into an integrated active health hub and recreation lifestyle precinct.

The project will see the current clubhouse transformed into suites for permanent onsite allied health professionals including exercise physiologists, physiotherapists, social workers, podiatrist and mental health workers.

Designs of a proposed community health precinct at Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club.

A new multipurpose community hub building is also proposed that will house modern change room facilities for men, women and people with disabilities, a canteen and a kiosk that will replace the current outdated 35-year-old facilities.

Along with much needed public toilets, community and training rooms, an onsite gym and a wellness area.

The new hub building will retain the current nine community user group clubs and be available to other organisations, including government supported health programs.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton with Noosa Pirates general manager Brett Winkler.

The Noosa Pirates input regarding the health precinct was invited by Noosa Council who had developed and adopted a new masterplan for the site earlier in the year.

The masterplan looks at a significant upgrade that includes new roads, integrated pathways and bikeways, a specialised play area along with better parking and access to the overall site.

"As a successful local community organisation that has been around for over 45 years, we see our role as more than just playing rugby league," Pirates general manager Brett Winkler said.

"This club has helped shape the lives of many for the better, on so many levels other than just sport.

"Therefore, it's only natural that we encompass the wider benefits of having an integrated health, wellness and recreation focus, as part of our facility and community space."

Designs of proposed community health precinct at Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club.

While the project relies on significant government funding, the signs are promising of getting the required support to make the project happen in the short term.

With Noosa Council continuing to work in progressing key aspects of the masterplan that will add greatly to the precinct's "shovel ready" viability, current Noosa MP Sandy Bolton also threw her support behind the planned project and will recommend it for funding consideration.

"This is a transformative and ambitious plan from the Pirates that I will be ensuring that State Government gets on board and works closely with us to deliver," Ms Bolton said.

"With the need to also strengthen and diversify our economy post-COVID, this project will put many people in work during construction as well as post-construction."