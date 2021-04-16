Menu
LPE chief executive Damien Glanville and Sunshine Coast Business Awards chair Jennifer Swaine. Picture: Cade Mooney
Business

Coast company revealed as major business awards sponsor

16th Apr 2021 11:30 AM

A Maroochydore-based energy provider has been announced as the major naming sponsor for the 2021 Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

LPE will power the popular award as it returns this year after last year's break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awards chair Jennifer Swaine said it was the first time a major naming sponsor from the private sector had come on board in the awards' 26-year history.

"This is a massive achievement for the awards and recognition of the importance of them to the business community," she said.

LPE employs about 70 local staff from its headquarters in the new Maroochydore CBD.

The company has grown from a small start-up in 2014 to supplying electricity to about 40,000 residential and business customers across Queensland.

LPE chief executive Damien Glanville said the ASX-listed company was dedicated to supporting businesses in the region, so sponsoring the Business Awards was a natural fit.

"The awards are about celebrating hard work, effort, teamwork and innovation - and we are thrilled to be supporting all the businesses involved this year," he said.

LPE chief executive Damien Glanville. Picture: Cade Mooney
Nominations are now open with applications opening after the awards officially launch at the Small Business Month Breakfast on May 20.

A gala awards celebration will be held in November.

Nominations can be submitted across 16 categories covering a wide range of business sectors.

Mrs Swaine said this year's awards were an important opportunity to recognise excellence in business following one of the most challenging business years in living memory.

"COVID-19 has created challenges for most businesses, and this year it's time to celebrate everyone's successes whether it be responding and adapting as a result of the pandemic, or simply maintaining and growing their business in one of the most challenging business and economic environments in living memory," she said.

For more information visit the awards website here, or book your ticket for the Small Business Month Breakfast and the official awards launch here.

