Noosa's 400 sqm super penthouse sold within seven days.
News

Coast couple add super penthouse to property portfolio

Matt Collins
1st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Seven days is all it took to find a buyer for the stunning 400sq m Noosa penthouse which looks out over Lake Weyba and the hinterland.

Inquiries came in thick and fast, but in the end it was a Sunshine Beach couple who signed on the dotted line for an undisclosed amount.

Seven days is all it took to secure a buyer for the stunning 400sq m Noosa penthouse.
But the Parkridge penthouse, originally listed for $4.45 million, is not the first property the couple have bought in the estate.

IN PHOTOS: Look inside Noosa’s $4.45 million super penthouse

“They had chosen another of our apartments but were drawn to the signature penthouse’s single level, abundant size, and outstanding outlook,” Parkridge Noosa sales manager Jeremy Gilmore said.

“The couple prefer to remain anonymous, but they both could not be happier with their new home.”

The sale of the super penthouse takes Parkridge’s sales to $9 million for the week.

“We are naturally thrilled with the sale and if we had more apartments of this size, I am confident that we could sell more,” Mr Gilmore said.

