Sunshine Coast police have reported more theft this week.
Crime

Coast crime spree continues as thieves turn to trailers

Caitlin Zerafa
8th Apr 2020 11:26 AM
THIEVES have turned to unsecured box trailers as Sunshine Coast Police record four stolen across the region in just tree days.

Last week Sunshine Coast and Noosa police responded to a spike in break ins and vehicle theft and are now seeking information of the latest spate of crimes.

Between April 3 and April 6, police received four reports of stolen box trailers.

“The offenders are targeting trailers that are not secure and can be easily hooked up to a vehicle and driven away,” a police statement said.

Police believe unknown offenders stole trailers from residential addresses at Noosaville, Mooloolaba and Aroona on April 6, and from Golden Beach sometime between April 3 and 6.

“If you have a trailer, take all security measure and lock the wheels, put on a chain with a padlock, place it in the back yard or behind a fence that makes it not accessible to anyone driving or walking past.”

“Do not leave it in the driveway and attached to your vehicle.”

Anyone with information about these offences is urged to contact police on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Noosa News

