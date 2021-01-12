Coast director gives Hollywood star their big break

Film and television director Bill Hughes with Home And Away actor Ray Meagher.

When you are responsible for giving a Hollywood star their start in film you are qualified to teach others about the industry.

Bill Hughes knows a thing or two about film and television.

The veteran director and producer has enjoyed an illustrious career that begun as a stage man on Graham Kennedy’s In Melbourne Tonight live television show almost 50 years ago.

“I was fortunate enough to live in an era when not a lot existed and it was quite easy to get into the industry if you were interested,” he said.

Hughes has worked with many of Australia’s finest actors.

He proudly boasts giving Academy Award-nominated actor Rachel Griffiths her start in the industry back in the early 90s.

“I gave her first acting job on National television in a series called Secrets,” Hughes said.

From Home And Away, All Saints and Packed to the Rafters to Skippy, A Country Practice and The Flying Doctors, Hughes has worked on some of Australia’s biggest television shows.

Now he is based on the Sunshine Coast and ready to impart his wealth of knowledge and experience on to the next generation.

The award-winning director will be presenting a workshop called Acting for Screen in partnership with the Zeal Youth Theatre at Eumundi Scouts Hall on Sunday, January 24.

Budding young actors can be assured it will be a real-world workshop presented by a man with five decades experience.

“One thing I stress to students is it’s not something you can do in your spare time,” Hughes said.

“You have to be committed.”