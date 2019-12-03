Coast dodges a bullet, but more danger to come

Offshore conditions haven’t just brought hot air from the inland onto the coast. It’s also delivered some great, albiet small, waves for those who hit it at the right time. This morning at Alexandra Headland was one of those. Photo Patrick Woods

THE Sunshine Coast was lucky to escape unscathed from volatile fire conditions yesterday that saw the dew point drop to zero and relative humidity to only 11 per cent near the beach as strong winds buffeted the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said the conditions, which the BOM predicted a week ago, were more commonly seen in August when west, south-westerlies brought cold air, not the hot air mass delivered at the start of summer on Sunday and Monday.

The fire danger remained and would continue to ramp up until the end of this working week ahead of a cooling southerly change.

Mr Narramore said today's predicted east, north-easterly sea breeze would cap the daytime temperature at the beach at 30C compared with 32C in Nambour.

There was little variation between the two on Monday with the hot dry inland air pushing all the way to the coast.

Today dawned with a cover of smoky haze pushed in from NSW by a west, south-westerly change and mixed with dust whipped up in a parched interior.

"We see these conditions more commonly in August and early September," Mr Narramore said.

"To see them at the end of November-early December is very unusual."

He said the air being so dry all the way to the coast had made the Sunshine Coast very lucky not to have had a fire break out.

Winds today would be south tending west, southwest at 15-25km/h then changing east, north-east late morning or early afternoon.

Expect 32C on the Coast Wednesday and 34C inland with sunny skies and light winds increasing to 15-20km/h from the northeast in the late afternoon.

Thursday would dawn hot and sunny heading to 33C at the beach and 36C off the coast. Hot, sunny conditions with light winds early would be followed by east, north-easterlies at 15-20km/h tending northwest to northeast at 15-25km/h later in the day.

Friday should be a stinker off the coast with Nambour forecast to hit 38C and Maroochydore 34C on a hot, sunny day with north-westerlies tending north, north-westerly at 15-20km/h then north, north-easterly at 20-30km/h in the afternoon.

Saturday should again be 34C on the coast and 36C inland on a partly-cloudy day with the chance of a possibly severe thunder storm.

Mr Narramore said north westerly winds at 15-20km/h would turn south, south-easterly at 25-35km/h signalling the start of a southerly change that would be well entrenched by Sunday and Monday bringing temperatures back down to 27C daytime maximums.