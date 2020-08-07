Menu
DRIVE IN: To celebrate Seniors Week, 60s classic film To Sir, with Love will be screening at Eumundi Showgrounds. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
News

Coast drive-in bringing back the classics, with love

Matt Collins
7th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
To celebrate Senior’s Week, Sunshine Coast Libraries are reigniting the ‘60s classic film, To Sir, with Love, screened the way it should be, at the Drive-In.

Seniors Week, which runs from August 15 to 23, recognises the valuable contribution of seniors in our community.

It is an opportunity to recognise our hardworking seniors, whether they are in the workforce, volunteers, community leaders, carers, grandparents, or advocates.

Sidney Poitier in 'To Sir With Love'.
Sidney Poitier in 'To Sir With Love'.

The classic 1967 film To Sir, with Love deals with social issues in a tough inner-city school.

It stars Sidney Poitier and features Christian Roberts, Judy Geeson, Suzy Kendall and introduces singer Lulu making her film debut.

The film will be screened on Saturday, August 15 from 5pm at the Eumundi Showgrounds.

For more information go to the Library website.

