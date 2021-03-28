Menu
A proposal has been submitted to the Sunshine Coast Council for a depot and base for Bebrok Excavations and Earthmoving to be built at Kulangoor.
News

Coast excavation firm sizes up new Kulangoor digs

Natalie Wynne
28th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
An award-winning Sunshine Coast excavation and earthmoving hire company could be moving to a new site at Kulangoor.

DKH Property, directed by Nambour residents Darren and Karen Hennig, have applied to the Sunshine Coast Council to establish a transport depot at 1368 Nambour North Connection Road.

The proposal is for a depot and base for Bebrok Excavations and Earthmoving including an admin building, carparking area and an area where materials would be stockpiled and screened.

According to its website, Bebrok Excavations and Earthmoving was formed in 2006 by Sunshine Coast local Michael Bebbington.

Since then, Bebrok Excavations has grown to a team of seven staff and more than 100 professional contractors with more than 12,000 clients in its 15 years.

Mr Bebbington and Mr Hennig are listed as the owners of Bebrok Excavations and Earthmoving.

The pair share the ownership of the vacant 4.6ha Kulangoor site with partners Leanne Bebbington and Karen Hennig.

The area is zoned as high impact industry.

According to the proposal the transport depot would be used to store vehicles used for transporting the materials on the site.

The materials on site would include topsoil, compactable fill, mixed soils, sand, rocks and potentially asphalt profilings.

It would also involve screening rock products to create different size gravels.

It’s understood between 10 to 15 staff and 20 to 30 machines would be onsite once fully operational.

Daily vehicle movements would increase from 40 when the site is first operational to up to 100 when it is fully operational.

Nearby properties include JJ Richards Waste Management Services depot.

The application has been deemed code-assessable with no public notification or consultation required.

