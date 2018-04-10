Coast experts help Ironman champion Frodeno back to his best

LOCAL expertise has helped two-time Ironman champion Jan Frodeno rediscover his best form.

German-born Frodeno, who lives and trains at Noosa for about half of his calendar year, trounced key rival Lionel Sanders on his way to claiming victory at 70.3 Oceanside, California, on Sunday.

Sanders finished second at last year's Ironman World Championship race in Hawaii with Frodeno hamstrung by injury, but in the much-anticipated rematch at the weekend saw the German re-stamp his authority on professional long course triathlon with a stellar performance.

Leading out of the 1.9km swim with American athlete Eric Lagerstrom, Frodeno turned the screws and proved 20 seconds faster than Sanders on the bike. Frodeno, who is married to fellow gold-medal winning Australian triathlete Emma (nee Snowsill), then upped the ante in the run where he was more than a minute quicker than Sanders over the 21.1km journey.

He won in a time of 3hr 45min 05seconds, with Sanders nearly four minutes back and Australian Tim Reed eight minutes behind.

Jan Frodeno celebrates winning gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. DODGE MICHAEL

"When some of the best are racing you can just never ease up, especially when Lionel is on the hunt. Sharing the podium with another world champ Tim Reed makes champagne taste like the best drink ever," Frodeno said.

Since his failure at Kona last October, Frodeno has turned to Sunshine Coast experts to regain his Ironman crown.

Continuing his gymnastics and plyometrics sessions with Jarryd Bates of Noosa-based company Pro Movement, Frodeno has also been joining track sessions with run coach Peter Bock at the University of the Sunshine Coast -the talented German wanted to regain some speed from his Olympic-distance days.

"It's been something I haven't done for quite a few years and is proving to be beneficial," he said.

Back in 2009, running coach legend Peter Bock, right, takes part in the Mooloolaba Mile. Brett Wortman / 181463

Putting the Kona issue down to a GPS transponder chip worn in his suit that was rubbing on his sacroiliac (SI) joint, which saw him prone with hip and back soreness early in the marathon last year, Frodeno has also altered his bike position.

With assistance from John Carey from Cyclezone Mooloolaba, the alterations have paid immediate dividends.

"John had been bugging me for over a year saying 'your position looks fast but it doesn't look right' and we had a go at tweaking a few things and it seems to have done a world of wonder for my muscle activation in general," Frodeno said ahead of the Oceanside race.

"I feel a lot stronger and I'm getting a lot better numbers in terms of wattage in relation to heart rate."

Cyclezone Mooloolaba's John Carey has assisted Jan Frodeno with a new position on his bike. Warren Lynam

Admitting "losing sucks" post Hawaii, he has turned the clock back and regained his hunger for victory.

Training for about 35 hours each week, Frodeno will clock up 25-30km of swimming, 600km on the bike and 100km of running.

Oceanside was the beginning of his Hawaii campaign, and will then race another 70.3 in Taiwan later in April, May will be a foundation month ahead of another half-full distance race in Germany, followed by Luxenberg and then a full iron-distance (3.8km swim, 180km cycle, 42.2km run) at the prestigious Challenge Roth.

This year the 36-year-old is looking to prepare for Hawaii at home in Noosa instead of Europe.