Menu
Login
Shane Alexander Purtell, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted stealing.
Shane Alexander Purtell, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted stealing. Facebook
News

Coast father-of-five bolts after Target receipt scam fail

Chloe Lyons
by
15th Feb 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST father-of-five tried to finagle hundreds of dollars via a false refund until his cunning plan was undone by a dutiful employee.

Shane Alexander Purtell, 30, and his partner spent almost $650 on a haul of clothes and toys for their children while Christmas shopping at Target late last year.

But, after they'd taken everything to the car Purtell went back into the store with his receipt and filled his trolley with almost the exact same items and tried to leave the store.

A staff member pulled him up and said they couldn't let him take the items until they'd reviewed CCTV footage, so Purtell ran and left the trolley behind.

When Purtell later spoke to police, he told them he intended to take the stolen items and the receipt back later for a refund.

Purtell pleaded guilty yesterday in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of attempted stealing and the court heard the financial stress of raising his children drove him to commit the crime.

Magistrate Ron Madsen noted Purtell's lack of criminal history and sentenced him to a $400, six-month good behaviour bond with no convictions recorded.

attempted stealing court crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Councillors rebuff 'transparency' bid with lack of a vote

    Councillors rebuff 'transparency' bid with lack of a vote

    News Noosa councillors not supporting motion move by one of their own

    All day in park is facing a wipe out

    All day in park is facing a wipe out

    News Facing timed parking in the park

    Local Partners