Coast fitness trainer’s epic battle a Ninja Warrior first

COAST NINJA: Personal trainer Matt Filippi (left) did the Coast proud on Tuesday night. Seen here competing against carpenter Sam Goodall in the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.

He might have come in a close second, but Coast-based Ninja Warrior and crowd favourite Matt Filippi was just happy to be involved in a Ninja Warrior first.

Filippi blitzed the field in Tuesday night’s episode to be in top position at the end of the heats.

This set up an epic head-to-head battle with carpenter Sam Goodall on the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.

The 20m-high obstacle course combines 5ft stairs, balance beams, monkey bars and more to challenge Australia’s fittest.

The two ninjas were neck-and-neck throughout the explosive race, but sadly for the Coast personal trainer he was pipped at the final stage by the closest of margins.

“I was just stoked because only a few of us get to do the Power Tower,” he said.

“It was just a bit of fun, we both knew we got through to the semis.

“I just treated it as a bit of fun and it was a good experience.”

Filippi will now set his sights on the semi finals and the potential to win the overall prize of $400,000 and be crowned Australian Ninja Warrior champion.