Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COAST NINJA: Personal trainer Matt Filippi (left) did the Coast proud on Tuesday night. Seen here competing against carpenter Sam Goodall in the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.
COAST NINJA: Personal trainer Matt Filippi (left) did the Coast proud on Tuesday night. Seen here competing against carpenter Sam Goodall in the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.
TV

Coast fitness trainer’s epic battle a Ninja Warrior first

Matt Collins
29th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He might have come in a close second, but Coast-based Ninja Warrior and crowd favourite Matt Filippi was just happy to be involved in a Ninja Warrior first.

Filippi blitzed the field in Tuesday night’s episode to be in top position at the end of the heats.

Why this ballet dancer belives he can win Ninja Warrior

Coast based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

This set up an epic head-to-head battle with carpenter Sam Goodall on the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.

Coast personal trainer Matt Filippi and carpenter Sam Goodall in the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.
Coast personal trainer Matt Filippi and carpenter Sam Goodall in the Power Tower, a first in Australian Ninja Warrior history.

The 20m-high obstacle course combines 5ft stairs, balance beams, monkey bars and more to challenge Australia’s fittest.

The two ninjas were neck-and-neck throughout the explosive race, but sadly for the Coast personal trainer he was pipped at the final stage by the closest of margins.

“I was just stoked because only a few of us get to do the Power Tower,” he said.

“It was just a bit of fun, we both knew we got through to the semis.

“I just treated it as a bit of fun and it was a good experience.”

Filippi will now set his sights on the semi finals and the potential to win the overall prize of $400,000 and be crowned Australian Ninja Warrior champion.

australian ninja warrior matt filippi personal trainer power tower sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        premium_icon Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        Crime The 38-year-old man was in his BMW at Noosa Heads when stopped by police

        Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        premium_icon Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        Crime The disability support worker, 24, was on parole when the drugs were found on Ocean...

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle Queensland children resilient and hopeful, report

        Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        premium_icon Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        Breaking Paramedics have taken two women to hospital after they were both injured in a car...