Coast girls tear up the ski slopes

SNOW STARS: Twins Nia and Sian Townsend, 11, and sister Bethani,13, are young skiing sensations with promising futures ahead, maybe even the Olympics. Contributed

KEEP your eyes peeled for the Townsend sisters because the three skiing sensations are on their way to fulfilling their Olympic dream.

Bethani, 13, and twins Sian and Nia, 11, have been skiing for as long as they can remember and their skills on the snow have allowed them compete in several competitions in America and Australia.

Parents Cindy and Richard, who run Townsend Family Dental in Noosaville, are stopping at nothing to help their girls follow their dreams.

"My husband's always skied growing up and when I met him I learnt to ski and when we had the children we started them when they were about five years old and just skiing together as a family and they just really enjoyed it and got better and better,” Ms Townsend said.

"They wanted to jump off stuff and do all the crazy stunts and tricks so we thought we would join a club where they could learn all the skills properly from a coach and then we went from there.”

Each year the family travel to Utah during the American winter to train.

"We are lucky enough we have a holiday home in Park City where we can stay for two months.”

"The American team are really welcoming to the girls, they have been training with them for four years and then next year we will join an Australian winter sports club at Perisher.”

The St Andrew's students specialise in slopestyle skiing - a combination of jumps, spins and tricks over boxes and rails.

"There are not a lot of girls that do that style because you do get hurt a lot. They wear fully protective gear beneath their ski gear and mouth guards.”

After a few successful competitions in the States, this year was the first time the girls competed in Australia.

Bethani placed second in the Thredbo Snow Series in the 13-17 year junior division while Sian placed second in the grom division.

Then at Australian Junior Freeride Competition, Bethani placed first in the 13-14 year division and is now and Australian champion in slopestyle. Sian placed second in a hotly contested grom division.

"Bethani and Sian both had stunning high scoring runs showing off their skills including 360 spins off the jumps, grabs and sliding sideways on the boxes.”

"Nia had a great time but unfortunately had a broken ankle last season and missed training.

"They are very encouraging of each other as well which is a good thing.”

After their success the family are looking ahead to next year and have made some big decisions regarding training.

"We are going to do a whole season in Australia every year now in the third term of school.”

"So we'll see where it takes them I guess.”

The family will head to Jindabyne where the girls will attended the local public school and train during the snow season.

"We are looking to buy a unit in the snow in Australia. We are committed and want to give them the best opportunity to fulfil their dreams.”

Despite being away for months at time, Ms Townsend said for them the Sunshine Coast is home.

When they are not tearing up the slopes all three girls have a passion for gymnastics and have been training at Cooroy Gymnastics for six years.

"Their gymnastic background goes hand in hand with their style of skiing.”

Like any parent would know, supporting a child's sporting passion does not always come cheap.

"With the three of them it adds up quickly.”

"It's about $4000 per child in Australia for a season and in USA it's $1800 American per child for the season.

"Bethani has applied for a training scholarship which would help a lot.”

The Townsend's will head over to America in December.

"We'll see how far they can go and I guess they do have the Olympic dream. It is an extremely hard and extremely expensive pathway ... but they are actually going somewhere with it.”