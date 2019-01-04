Coast Guard on hand for help over peak time

HELPING HAND: Coast Guard Noosa to the rescue - this 2017 file shot shows how highly-trained local volunteers can make all the difference in a tight spot.

KEEPING pace with the Coast Guard Noosa volunteers over the peak holiday break is not for the feint-hearted.

Some crew members like John Milland have been backing up for duty at this peak time and he detailed some of the calls out. On Sunday, Mr Milland said it was mostly routine assists.

"We had a guy that broke down at the Frying Pan and we helped him out and then later in the day he was in Weyba Creek with the same problem and we sorted him out again,” Mr Milland said.

"We (then) had a medical evacuation off a yacht in Laguna Bay - we brought him ashore where he made arrangements to get to hospital.

"He needed to get some antibiotics into him because of an infection that he had.”

The skipper of the same yacht later took a tender to Main Beach to visit the sick man and on his way back out to his boat, was flipped by a wave, but was OK.

That night the Coast Guard were asked to stand by paramedics at the Tewantin ferry crossing at a fatal drive into the river.

Noosa River has also lived up to its claim to be one of the busiest waterways in southest Queensland.

"The water police were certainly active around the place which we were pleased to see,” Mr Milland said.

"They were picking up on jet skies that were going too fast and too close to the shore.”

Coast Guard Noosa was also on duty the next night for New Year's Eve celebration in the bay.

"We did the safety side of things for the fireworks, which all went well,” Mr Milland said.

"We had to get a couple of boats out of the way because they were getting too close to where the fireworks exclusion zone was, but it was all peaceful, all good.

"We didn't finish until just after 12.30am, but I think everyone was happy about that.”

Mr Milland was then back on duty new year morning.

Noosa Flotilla Commander Ian Hutchings is also urging boaties to watch their 6 knots speed in the river in the special river zones that have reduced speeds for the holidays, and also keep an eye out for swimmers.

There are "an awful lot of water craft out on the water at the moment”.

"A lot of them are holidaymakers who aren't terribly experienced and we've been kept busy.

"We ask people to be careful and do all the necessary checks before they set off.

"It's been a hectic couple of weeks.”