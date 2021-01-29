Coast hospital to become coronavirus vaccine hub

Sunshine Coast University Hospital has been announced as one of six hubs set to deliver the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Queenslanders identified as part of priority group 1a will be the first to receive a vaccination.

That list includes quarantine and border workers, frontline healthcare workers, aged care and disability care staff and aged care and disability care residents.

EXPOSED: Coast drivers busted with meth in system

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

“Using the facilities as a base for this rollout means we can manage the logistics of the Pfizer vaccine, which is actually quite complex,” Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

“It has strict limitations on its storage, transport and distribution which makes it unsuitable for how we would normally rollout a widespread vaccination campaign.

“We have chosen our state’s largest hospitals, from the top and tail of our state.”

Ms D’Ath said Queensland would begin the process as soon as the state received the first Pfizer vaccines from the Federal Government.

“Every day is a step forward in our recovery from this pandemic, but this is a particularly exciting milestone for us all.”

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young urged residents to get the vaccine, when it was appropriate to do so.

“Queensland has fared so well during this pandemic because of the public’s responsiveness,” Dr Young said.

“I thank you all.

“We are ensuring we first protect the people who need it most.

“These are the people who are most at risk of exposure and severe disease.”

Other facilities included in the rollout are Cairns Hospital, Townsville Hospital, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital, and Gold Coast University Hospital.