Beachgoers leaving Noosa Main Beach after it was closed due to severe thunderstorm warnings earlier this year. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Coast in firing line for showers, thunderstorms

Matty Holdsworth
22nd Sep 2020 12:30 PM
The weather bureau is tracking a large low trough to the west that has the Sunshine Coast in the firing line for showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe.

The eyes of the Bureau of Meteorology are on a trough west of the Darling Downs that is headed for southeast Queensland expected to bring action.

BOM forecaster Felim Hanniffy said while the activity had “lessened” since Monday it still had the potential to be severe.

Mr Hanniffy said the showers and storms were predicted to hit the Coast this evening.

“At this stage, it’s a low chance of being severe,” he said.

“There’s quite a lot of cloud cover over the area helping us out.

“That will hinder the storms.

“But if the cloud breaks and clears, it could be quite active.

“All it takes is a little trigger.”

Mr Hanniffy said Wednesday morning would likely be a wet one with leftover showers from the trough predicted.

“The main activity for Wednesday will be Wide Bay,” he said.

The system will be a cool change from Tuesday’s forecasted maximums of 28C on the Coast, with some higher than average winds also predicted.

North-easterly winds of 15 to 25 km/h gusts are also forecast to hit the region later this evening.

