Coast launches southern visitor push as Covid hits capital

The immediate impact of a combined Sunshine Coast promotion to lure southerners for five night stays rests on how Queensland will react to a fresh interstate coronavirus case.

Visit Sunshine Coast and Tourism Noosa launched a “Beautiful Sunshine Coast, Breathtaking Noosa” tourism campaign blitz on the day Queensland’s Chief Health Office Jeannette Young warned Queenslanders not to visit Melbourne after another hotel quarantine outbreak.

Ms Young said the next 24 to 48 hours could determine if greater Melbourne would be determined a Covid hotspot as authorities there worked to determine the type of infection.

Greater Melbourne and Sydney are the key targets of the Coast’s February bookings push through the Ignite Travel Group.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel said the aim of the promotion was to drive visitors to the region for the “shoulder periods” in the lead-up to Easter.

In the lead up to Easter the Coast is going after southerners with value-for-money stays.

“For many Sydneysiders that missed out on a break over Christmas, now is a great opportunity for them take advantage of some great packages on offer and book a Sunshine Coast holiday,” Mr Stoeckel said.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said Ignite Travel was chosen as campaign partner due to its broad consumer reach and multichannel distribution.

“The campaign package deals will reach a new audience, increasing awareness of the destination and driving bookings and spend from our key source markets,” Ms Anderson said.

The group is teaming up with the likes of Flybuys Travel and Flight Centre to showcase high-value accommodation averaging a stay of five-nights to boost visitor spend in the region.