Coast lifeguards brace for summer stinger influx

INFLUX: Lifeguards recommend staying out of the water if beach goers see this sign.

SUNSHINE Coast Surf Lifesavers are bracing for a summer influx of stingers following the thousands that hit beaches last year.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland Sunshine Coast lifeguard supervisor Rhys Drury said warmer waters and north easterly winds will start to bring out the stingers over the coming weeks.

Hundreds of jellyfish have washed up on various Coast beaches already, but the majority don't contain stingers.

Mr Drury said an "influx" will happen, but it remains unknown to when, or how severe they'll be.

Last summer, lifeguards were faced with a bluebottle "epidemic" with more than 10,000 stung in one week alone.

Bluebottles have been spotted in big numbers at Sorrento. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

"It's a hard one, whether we will get heaps, it's still an unknown," Mr Drury said.

"But at some period there will be an influx, it just depends on the currents.

"People with allergies (to stingers) and small children being stung stress me out a lot. It's so painful for them.

"So if the public see the stinger signs up, it's best to stay out of the water."

Mr Drury said surf clubs with lifeguards are better prepared to deal with large volumes of stingers than compared to the year gone.

"You have to be prepared, and the best treatment is hot water, as hot as you can handle," he said.

"But ice works well to numb it and delay the pain. With a bluebottle sting, depending on the severity, the pain can last from 20 minutes to an hour."

Surf Life Saving Queensland's advice to deal with any stings