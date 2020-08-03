Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Tewantin man has been arrested and charged with 10 offences.
A Tewantin man has been arrested and charged with 10 offences.
News

Coast man arrested on torture, assault charges

Matt Collins
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Tewantin man has been arrested and faces 10 charges relating to domestic violence, including torture and deprivation of liberty.

Noosa Heads police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said officers arrested a 24-year-old Tewantin man who was wanted by Toowoomba detectives in relation to alleged domestic violence matters.

The man was charged with one count of torture, one count of deprivation of liberty and eight counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said police, including dog squad officers, arrested the man at a home in Tewantin on Sunday.

He said the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man remains in custody and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

domestic violence offences noosa crime tewantin arrest torture charges
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What a green difference 2000 trees will make

        premium_icon What a green difference 2000 trees will make

        News The Doonan Open Day Expo for National Tree Day is being held at Doonan Creek Environment Reserve.

        ’So many deaths’: Coast paramedic wants out of UK

        premium_icon ’So many deaths’: Coast paramedic wants out of UK

        Health A Coast paramedic trying to get home to get home

        Wombats dig in for a handy kick start to season

        premium_icon Wombats dig in for a handy kick start to season

        News The Cooroora Wombats footy club’s fans will be able to cheer them on in two mobile...

        Open heart surgery won’t stop rugby-loving teen

        premium_icon Open heart surgery won’t stop rugby-loving teen

        Health Despite four open heart surgeries, this rugby-loving teenager is only happy when he...