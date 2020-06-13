Man tests positive after 14-day quarantine

A 30-YEAR-OLD Sunshine Coast man is Queensland's latest case of pandemic coronavirus, taking the state's total number of known infections to 1065.

The man returned to Australia from overseas on May 10 and spent 14 days in quarantine in Perth, returning to the Sunshine Coast on May 28.

He only tested positive before going back to work after his employer required him to take a test for the new virus, which returned a positive result.

The man, who is in isolation at home on the Sunshine Coast, is one of five active cases of the novel coronavirus in Queensland.

He's expected to undergo serology testing, which picks up antibodies in blood, indicating a person's immune response to the virus. Serology tests can give some indication as to how long he may have been infected, with antibodies typically taking a few weeks to develop.

But because the virus is so new, public health experts admit there is much they still do not understand.

The latest case comes just a day after it was confirmed a two-year-old boy from Brisbane's southside had also tested positive.

The boy had recently returned from overseas and had spent time quarantined in Victoria with his family.

Worldwide, more than 7.7 million people have been infected with the novel virus, with at least 427,000 deaths, including six Queenslanders.

Queensland has performed more than 245,000 tests for the new virus since late January.

Most cases have been in people returning from overseas.

Queensland's death rate for COVID-19 is 0.56 per cent of known infections, compared with 14.15 per cent in the UK, 9.77 per cent in Sweden and 5.5 per cent in the US.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has today declared 10 new hotspots in Victoria, including Hume City, Casey City, Brimbank City, Morelands City, Monash City, Knox City, Boroondara City, Greater Dandenong City, Yarra City, Banyule City.

All areas have active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Dr Young's declaration requires people coming into Queensland from those areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

