Coast man's dreaded haircut to raise money for a cause

BYE 'LOCS: Coast man Rohann Balfour is shaving off his massive dreadlocks that he has been growing for sixteen years to raise money for the Cancer Council. Patrick Woods

FOR the past 17 years he has barely had a trim but now the time has come for Rohann Balfour to say goodbye to his beloved dreadlocks.

The Nambour resident made the hard decision to part with his 'locks after his mother was diagnosed with cancer last year.

He has a goal of raising $30,000 for the Cancer Council and is hoping the Coast will get behind the cause.

"My mum was diagnosed with cancer 10 months ago and it is inoperable so she's just trying to prolong the time that she has left," he said.

"I've been thinking about it on or off whether to do it (shave off his dreadlocks) and it just seemed like now was a good as time as any."

Mr Balfour said he was excited for a new chapter without his dreadlocks but also nervous to see how everyone would react, particularly his wife.

"It's how we met actually," he said.

"I was standing at the bar and she came up and patted my hair and said 'cool dreads'.

"I think she has been secretly excited that it is coming off too though."

He will be parting with his dreadlocks at an event on June 16.

"I'm still in the process of locking down a venue," he said.

"But everyone is welcome to come down and watch."

Mr Balfour said people can find details about the event by visiting his Facebook page.

To donate visit Mr Balfour's Do It for Cancer page.