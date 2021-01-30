Menu
USC Clinical Trials is about to begin a study of an experimental new treatment for mild to moderate chronic plaque psoriasis.
Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

Natalie Wynne
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A new clinical trial has been launched on the Sunshine Coast in a bid to bring relief to millions of people who suffer from psoriasis.

University of the Sunshine Coast researchers have called on locals who have the skin condition to come forward and test the experimental treatment.

The study will be led by University of the Sunshine Coast Associate Professor Sue Thackwray and will assess how the body responds to a topical gel applied directly to an area of plaque psoriasis.

Dr Thackwray said plaque psoriasis was a long-lasting, auto-immune condition in which skin cells were produced too quickly.

It is the most common form of psoriasis and affects people of all ages and skin colours.

“The most commonly affected parts of the body are the knees, elbows, and scalp,” she said.
“Patches can also occur randomly over the body, and patches may heal and reappear in different locations.”

Dr Thackwray said psoriasis was extremely itchy and uncomfortable and left untreated it could lead to skin infection.

“Typical treatments for plaque psoriasis include topical creams, gels and ointments such as corticosteroids and salicylic acid ointments,” she said.

“If these are ineffective, systemic treatments such as oral disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or intravenous biologics are used.”

The study requires people aged 18 to 75 years with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis affecting less than 10 per cent of their body.

Participants must be willing to avoid excessive exposure to sunlight during the treatment period and not currently undergoing any other treatment.

Participants will be required to visit the university’s clinical trials centre at Sippy Downs about seven times over six weeks.

For more details go to usc.edu.au/trials

