Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

by ANDREW POTTS
21st Mar 2021 7:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EIGHT fire crews are battling to control a furious blaze which has engulfed a popular Gold Coast motorcycle shop this evening.

Emergency services were called to the Ultimate Motorbikes KTM, Indian & Polaris Gold Coast at Nerang's Lawrence Drive at 5.52pm.

 

Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke
Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke

 


Fire crews have arrived on-scene to find the building fully engulfed by the fire.

Police are on-scene but are waiting until the blaze is contained before determining if CIB detectives will be called in or if it will be declared a crime scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

More Stories

editors picks emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to watch: School football to be livestreamed

        Premium Content How to watch: School football to be livestreamed

        Soccer The footballing prowess of Coast students will be thrown into the limelight as their fights for premiership honours are broadcast live for all to enjoy.

        Council slammed for ‘draconian’ short stay rental bid

        Premium Content Council slammed for ‘draconian’ short stay rental bid

        Property Short stay rental industry warns about “draconian” approach

        Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Premium Content Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Property Tell us your choice for the Coast’s most influential estate agent

        Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Fishing With wind and showers forecast for the weekend those keen to chase a few fish will...