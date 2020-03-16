Menu
‘I have been in self-isolation for the past 72 hours.’ Liberal MP for Ninderry. Photo Lachie Millard
BREAKING: Coast MP in quarantine

Matt Collins
16th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
MEMBER for Ninderry Dan Purdie is in quarantine after contact with someone with a confirmed novel coronavirus case.

"I have been in self-isolation for the past 72 hours at home after being notified by Queensland Health that contact tracing has shown I had been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case."

"This is purely precautionary. I have no symptoms and feel 100 per cent.

"I have been informed by Queensland Health that anyone who has had contact with me prior to receiving this notification does not need to be concerned or take any further steps as I have had no symptoms.

Mr Purdie is assured residents he is still undertaking duties as a member of parliament.

Supported by his appearance at the Economic and Governance Committee meeting on Thursday morning via teleconference.

"I'll be working from home and will be available via phone and the Ninderry Electoral office is still open to help with any constituent inquiries," he said.

