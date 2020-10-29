Menu
Sunshine Coast's Melissa Finlay shares her interesting meeting with a former US president on Millionaire Hot Seat.
News

Coast mum’s Clinton encounter puts her in Hot Seat

Matt Collins
29th Oct 2020 11:27 AM
Working alongside world leaders may seem like a high pressure situation but for one Sunshine Coast mum it was just part of the job.

Former yacht stewardess and Peregian resident, Melissa Finlay, shared her interesting background while in the Millionaire Hot Seat during the game show’s recent relocation to Queensland.

Sunshine Coast's Melissa Finlay shares her interesting meeting with a former US president on Millionaire Hot Seat. Pictured here with host Eddie Maguire.

The US born Finlay worked on a yacht chartered by former US president Bill Clinton shortly after the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

As she recalls, he walked around everywhere holding a cigar.

“It was an awesome experience,” Ms Finlay, 43, said.

“He was really personable.

“He was very charismatic.

“You could see why he was president for two terms.”

Game show contestant spends cash before he even gets it

Ms Finlay moved to the Sunshine Coast with her husband 15 years ago and has set up two florist businesses.

Sadly, Ms Finlay’s Million Hot Seat journey did not bring in the big lump sum she was hoping for and she walked away with no prize money.

“My daughter said, ‘at least you had fun’,” she said.

“I said ‘yeah, that’s what losers say’.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily

