Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa musician and festival organiser Oz Bayldon says he has been told a serving prisoner is out to get him.
Noosa musician and festival organiser Oz Bayldon says he has been told a serving prisoner is out to get him.
News

Coast muso unnerved by threat from jail

Peter Gardiner
12th Jan 2021 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Musician and festival organiser Oz Bayldon says he has been told a serving prisoner is out to get him.

Mr Bayldon, who is best known locally for is Noosa Come Together festival received plenty of social media support since this week revealing details online of an anonymous threat.

“It’s a guy who’s in jail,” Mr Bayldon said on Monday.

“Someone who was in jail has come out.

“They (a prisoner) knew he knew me and just said ‘tell him when I get out he’s done for’.

Noosa’s worst hot crime spots revealed

Sound advice on use of TAFE site

Mr Bayldon said he did not know why he would be targeted but suspected his repeated posts asking for community support to aid domestic violence victims could be the cause.

He said the man could be blaming him for helping a partner get away.

“We’ll soon find out when he gets out,” Mr Bayldon said.

He said he had no idea when that could be.

He has asked his former jail source for a name, but the informant told him he did not want to get involved.

Mr Bayldon said someone first referred a woman domestic violence victim to him about three years ago and he helped her find a house and furniture.

“And then it just seemed if someone got into trouble I was the dude they came to and it’s just rolled,” he said.

“It’s just something that fell in my lap and how do you say no.”

Mr Bayldon said he had spoken to police about the reported threat but was told the name of the prisoner was needed to take the matter further.

A Noosa police spokesman was not aware of a formal complaint laid by Mr Bayldon.

domestic violence offences noosa police public safety social media
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red hot theft outside Noosa yacht club

        Premium Content Red hot theft outside Noosa yacht club

        News A brazen vehicle theft has Noosa police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

        Villas ‘snapped up’ in $8 million Coolum complex

        Premium Content Villas ‘snapped up’ in $8 million Coolum complex

        News More than half of the nine up-market apartments that will make up an $8 million...

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief...

        Prized staff vital to success of popular club’s team

        Premium Content Prized staff vital to success of popular club’s team

        Careers A Coast RSL boss says two staff members have become vital to her team since joining...