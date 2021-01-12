Coast muso unnerved by threat from jail

Noosa musician and festival organiser Oz Bayldon says he has been told a serving prisoner is out to get him.

Mr Bayldon, who is best known locally for is Noosa Come Together festival received plenty of social media support since this week revealing details online of an anonymous threat.

“It’s a guy who’s in jail,” Mr Bayldon said on Monday.

“Someone who was in jail has come out.

“They (a prisoner) knew he knew me and just said ‘tell him when I get out he’s done for’.

Mr Bayldon said he did not know why he would be targeted but suspected his repeated posts asking for community support to aid domestic violence victims could be the cause.

He said the man could be blaming him for helping a partner get away.

“We’ll soon find out when he gets out,” Mr Bayldon said.

He said he had no idea when that could be.

He has asked his former jail source for a name, but the informant told him he did not want to get involved.

Mr Bayldon said someone first referred a woman domestic violence victim to him about three years ago and he helped her find a house and furniture.

“And then it just seemed if someone got into trouble I was the dude they came to and it’s just rolled,” he said.

“It’s just something that fell in my lap and how do you say no.”

Mr Bayldon said he had spoken to police about the reported threat but was told the name of the prisoner was needed to take the matter further.

A Noosa police spokesman was not aware of a formal complaint laid by Mr Bayldon.