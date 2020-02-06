Coast muso’s sexuality inspiring others

THERE was a time when Sunshine Coast musician Andrea Kirwin had her sights set on a high-flying career as a budding young lawyer.

Thankfully for her fans she soon saw the musical light and said goodbye to a life in the courtroom.

"I just wasn't passionate about it," Kirwin said.

"I have always been someone who cares about the community.

"But I found being an entertainer gave me more and it gave others more.

Musician Andrea Kirwin in the garage studio. Picture: Kita Lawrence

The popular singer-songwriter may not have picked up her first guitar until she was 21, but she immediately realised her passion.

"Singing has always been second nature to me," she said.

"I didn't think about making money, it was just what I wanted to do."

The popular local artist, who will play the Noosa Surfing Festival later this month, was proud of how much the Sunshine Coast had embraced her and her music.

Andrea Kirwin and Tristan Rowley get the performances underway at Noosa's Australia Day Festival.

This welcoming nature is what Kirwin and her same-sex partner of 12 years, who is also a musician, enjoy whenever they perform.

"I have never really had a problem," she said.

"I have always felt welcome in the community."

Kirwin believed karma played a big part in how people were treated.

"I think because I am a very inclusive and easy going person, I get the same back," she said.

"In general, people respond to kindness with kindness.

"I think people take you just how you are."

Kirwin believed having a little bit of life experience equipped her to better deal with any intimidating behaviour from others.

"I think because I am a bit older it didn't affect me as much," she said.

Kirwin realised her personal journey had been an inspiration to others after a recent gig in Caloundra.

"A girl came up to me, she said I had given her hope that she can have a same-sex relationship that is a long lasting one," Kirwin said.

According to Kirwin, the secret to a lasting relationship between entertainers was to stay genuine.

"Focus on being authentic with everything you do," she said. "Don't do things for attention or to stay in the public eye.

"Seeking recognition can be the downfall of relationships."

The Nambour resident said religion played a significant part in other's opinions of her sexuality.

"We are at a time in society where we are just realising that our religious beliefs don't determine our culture," Kirwin said.

"I am spiritual, not religious."

At the end of the day, nothing will get in the way of Kirwin and her passion for performing.

"When you do this for a living you get used to handling lots of situations."