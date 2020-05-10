Menu
NRL star’s brother caught four times over the limit in Noosa. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
News

Coast NRL star’s brother caught four times over limit

Matt Collins
10th May 2020 1:27 PM
HE may be excited for the recommencement of the 2020 NRL season, but Wests Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye is sure to be less than impressed with his sibling's recent behaviour.

Moses Mbye with Johnathan Thurston at a Queensland Origin training run. Pic: Adam Head
Sunshine Beach resident Joseph Mbye, 29 was pulled over for a random breath test last month at Noosa Heads.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.216, four times over the legal limit.

Joseph Mbye.
Mr Mbye faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 28.

Exactly a month before his younger brother is due to restart the NRL season and lead the way with the NSW based Wests Tigers.

Joseph was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Moses and Joseph with mum Kay and brother Matt
