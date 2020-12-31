Sunshine Coast personalities share their New Year's resolutions. Including member for Glasshouse Andrew Powell, former rugby league star Dale Shearer and popular Coast musician Andrea Kirwin.

In a year some of us would rather forget, we close the door on 2020 and open up to all the exciting possibilities of 2021.

For some, the Christmas and New Year period is a time to take stock and plan for a prosperous 12 months ahead.

For others, it's simply business as usual.

Here are some of the Sunshine Coast personalities' New Year's resolutions and 2021 plans.

Andrew Powell, member for Glasshouse

Member for Glasshouse Andrew Powell enjoys a Christmas walk at Kondallila Falls with wife Taryn and three youngest children Brielle, Benjamin and Rohanna.

Christmas Day was a very large affair for state politician Andrew Powell.

He celebrated with 26 members of his extended family and confessed to eating way too much ham and prawns.

Mr Powell said his wild New Years partying days were far behind him.

He admit he would more than likely be tucked up in bed before any countdown took place.

The member for Glasshouse was looking forward to spending more time chatting with the public in 2021.

"As COVID restrictions continue to ease hopefully I'll be getting out and about in the community more," he said.

"I'd love to see the return of the Maleny Show."

As he recovers from a gluttonous Christmas lunch, Mr Powell claimed he would be giving up the ham and prawns for 2021.

Michelle Christoe, NightQuarter

NIghtQuarter's Michelle Christoe and Ian Van der Woude enjoy some down time on Christmas Day.

After an eventful year, NightQuarter co-owner Michelle Christoe revelled in being able to host her closest friends and family on Christmas Day.

The co-owner of Birtinya's NightQuarter and Malt Shovel Taphouse is counting down the days until the international borders reopen as she is planning to renew her wedding vows with her husband in Italy.

"We have friends there and haven't been able to see them for several years," she said.

Ms Christoe will be busy working on New Years Eve but was hoping to steal a brief moment to see in 2021 with her business partner and husband Ian Van der Woude.

As for New Year's resolutions, the venue and bar owner vowed to live healthier, be happy and deliver more joyous memories to the local community.

"2020 was hard for everyone - may 2021 be a year of kindness and new beginnings.

Kerrie Atherton, Stories of Hope

Stories of Hope founder Kerrie Atherton enjoys Christmas Day with husband Martin and daughter Aleisha Busstra.

Stories of Hope founder and counsellor Kerrie Atherton had an enjoyable Christmas with her family.

Sadly, the proud grandmother won't see her family for New Year's Eve due to border restrictions.

But she vows to make the most of the evening in any case.

"I'll be having a pretend party in my head in my own backyard."

Looking to 2021, Ms Atherton was excited to bring more motivational stories of those who have overcome massive life challenges to the Coast through her organisation.

"Sharing more inspiring stories from people around the world so that people going through hard times know that they are not alone," she said.

Ms Atherton's new year's resolution was simple.

Live for the moment.

"Don't put off until tomorrow what I can to today, especially after the year we have all experienced," Ms Atherton said.

Andrea Kirwin, musician

Popular Coast musician Andrea Kirwin enjoys a laid back Christmas with her partner Claire Evelynn.

After an energetic Christmas in Yandina playing cricket and tennis with family, popular Coast muso Andrea Kirwin is focused on a big 2021.

With the release of her fifth album Bloom and her working in new business Peace Run Records in Nambour, Kirwin has no plans of taking the foot off the gas in the new year.

CONFIRMED: Where to see NYE fireworks on the Coast

Away from work, the passionate musician is looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and hopefully fitting in some time to travel.

Kirwin will see in the New Year with a performance in Mooloolaba.

Jordan Meads, Beerwah Bulldogs Rugby League Club Captain-Coach

2021 has been reason to smile for Beerwah Bulldogs RL captain-coach Jordan Meads. Picture: Patrick Woods.

2021 has been reason to smile for premiership-winning Captain/Coach, Jordan Meads.

With young children now old enough to understand Christmas, this was the first year the Meads family were able to enjoy the full festive experience.

Meads wasn't holding high hopes f counting in the new year, but he was adamant he would give it a shot.

"I'll have a go but I think I'll fall short.," he said.

As captain of the Greece team in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, Meads' year is set to be one to remember.

"I'll have a few goals of ensuring I'm in excellent shape for the World Cup, progressing in my career and professional development and hopefully improving as a Dad and husband too," he said.

Leon Stensholm, Coast fitness trainer

Coast fitness trainer Leon Stensholm is all smiles on Christmas Day with wife Renee, daughter Indiana and little Bailey.

Long time Coast personal trainer Leon Stensholm opened up his house on Christmas Day to some of his clients without close family.

He was planning on a relaxed and quiet new years after such a big Christmas.

"It'll be pretty bland, I am normally in bed by 9pm," he said.

The popular trainer will see in the new year with an early morning surf before the sunrise.

"That's my religion for me, there is nothing more therapeutic than the water."

As far as Mr Stensholm as concerned, he was already getting stuck into the new year.

"I have got so much stuff going on, I am just too excited to sit at home," he said.

2021 will be another year of inspiring the masses and focusing on his writing.

"I like to start the year the same way I finished, which is nice and strong," Mr Stensholm said.

Dale Shearer, State of Origin great

Former rugby league star Dale Shearer enjoys Christmas lunch at his Peregian home with sons Jessie and Jakson and Hayley Sarah, with dog Ollie.

The future looks bright for former league legend Dale Shearer.

After spending Christmas at his Peregian home with sons Jesse and Jakson and Jessie's partner Hayley, he is "chomping at the bit" for 2021.

The Queensland sporting great will be start the new year focused on his property development business.

Shearer does not believe in New year's resolutions saying "if you're fair dinkum about it, start today."

He had no idea what he would be doing for new year's eve celebrations, but he was sure whatever he did it would be fun.

"I'll be having the time of my life."