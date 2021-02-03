Coast pilot launches first solo glider flight at 73

Peter Underhill flies solo for the first time in a glider at 73 years old.

Taking to the skies isn't a new experience for Peter Underhill but flying solo in a glider for the first time at 73 years old is something he never imagined possible.

Mr Underhill has been flying for more than 50 years.

The pilot started in the US Army and flew in Vietnam before moving to Australia in 1970.

He worked in the Northern Territory cattle mustering for several years before taking to the Sunshine Coast skies flying a rescue helicopter for 14 years.

Mr Underhill took his glider up for about 20 minutes, finding currents of air to keep him aloft before a successful landing at Kybong Airport, near Gympie.

"I haven't been involved with the aviation at all for about 12 years, so it was a little bit like coming home," he said.

"It was very nice, a great feeling.

"For Christmas, my wife gave me an experience flight and gliding up at Gympie, so we went up there and it just reignited my interest."

The 73-year-old said it was a unique feeling being in a glider.

"Gliders are special because of the silence and the efficiency of them," he said.

"They're built to use the natural force of nature, the rising currents of air to stay up so they're built for extreme efficiency in the speed range they operate at.

"It's quite peaceful and the view is absolutely magnificent."

Bitten by the gliding bug, the pilot will be back in the skies this Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"I hope I'll be able to get up again."

Leo Davies, 16, at the Sunshine Coast Gliding club.

Tim Nolan from Sunshine Coast Gliding said people didn't have to have a flying background to try gliding.

"A pilot at the other end of the age scale is Leo Davies, 16, who had his first day at the club recently," he said.

"After a simulator session, Leo had two instructional flights and his smile afterwards said it all."

