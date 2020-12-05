Menu
Spicer's Group culinary star Cameron Matthews will host a pop-up restaurant at Noosa, called Winston, at the former Wasabi site.
Easy Eating

Coast pop-up to deliver fresh culinary experiences

Tegan Annett
5th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
An award-winning and highly respected Queensland chef is behind a new pop-up restaurant to deliver culinary delights to the Sunshine Coast.

Former head chef at the Long Apron in Montville Cameron Matthews will launch his new venture, Winston, at the Danielle Gjestland’s Wasabi restaurant at the Noosa riverfront.

Mr Matthews takes over from Alana Sapwell as the latest chef-in-residence to be featured at the restaurant after it closed down earlier this year.

Ms Sapwell spent three months at the Noosa business for her pop-up, Esmay.

Winston will open from December 9 for a six-course long lunch on Sundays and for four-course dinners Wednesday to Saturday.

It will feature a set menu, with in-season extras, showcasing Matthew’s obsession with the best and freshest Sunshine Coast produce.

Star chef Alanna Sapwell with Danielle Gjestland collecting produce at a farm in Pomona for her pop-up restaurant Esmay on the Noosa river. Picture: Brad Fleet
It’s his first stand-alone concept after spending the past 11 years with Spicers Group working in Montville and the Hunter Valley.

“When you’ve worked in regional restaurants as long as I have, you realise what an amazing world there is beyond our urban area,” Mr Matthews said.

“It’s where all your food comes from, and I want to be connected to that, and the feeling of place that comes from your plate.”

“What chef doesn’t want the opportunity to have their own restaurant and realise their own vision?”

Diners can expect to be treated to freshly shucked oysters, Hervey Bay scallop and Noosa spanner crab.

Among the mains there is market fish with buttermilk and fermented cauliflower sauce or coal grilled rump cap with a miso bearnaise and beer braised onions.

Ms Gjestland planned to sell the Japanese restaurant before a deal fell through due to COVID-19.

