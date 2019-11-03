Coast power duo sweeps Noosa Tri Fest 1000 Swim

SUNSHINE Coast power duo Nick Sloman and Lani Pallister have revelled in the tough local conditions to continue the dominance of Sunny Coast swimmers at the Titan Noosa 1000 Ocean Swim.

For Noosa-based Sloman it was three in a row and Pallister her second Noosa title in three years, but they didn’t have it all their own way, with the best of Australia’s distance swimmers on display on Noos Main Beach.

Sloman’s win is the next piece in the puzzle to break superstar Ky Hurst’s long standing Noosa record of ten wins and a good confidence booster in his preparation for 2020.

“It is good to get the three wins in a row. It is always hard against Hayden Cotter and Bailey Armstrong and it was always going to be a battle in three. They are the other guys who are going to be competing for the Olympic spot. Hayden was really pushing me at the end and I got a lucky wave so it was good.”

“Today’s conditions have really brought out the surf skills I have learned in nippers over the years. The conditions are always the same it is always blowing a heavy northerly and it brings up the chop. It is challenging and there was a little bit of a sweep but not too strong for the elite swimmers.”

“It was good fun out there and I enjoy racing in these conditions, and it was a great race. Three in a row is very special but I want to match or beat Ky Hurst’s record of ten. So, I am just chipping away and making sure I am getting closer,” Nick said.

For Pallister, the Noosa win was a welcome return to Noosa for the Alexandra Headland athlete, who trains at Cotton Tree pool under mum and former Olympian, Janelle Pallister.

“The first time I did the Noosa 1000 was when I was 14, back in 2016 and that year I came second to Chelsea Gubecka, I won it the next year as a 15 year old which was something pretty special for me.”

“I wasn’t able to compete last year because I had a stress fracture from jumping a fence in Melbourne and they told me I couldn’t run to make sure I was able to compete at the Junior World Surf Championships last year.”