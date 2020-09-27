Coast pubs and clubs breaching liquor, COVID laws

There have been 10 breaches of the Liquor Act in the Sunshine Coast since the start of the financial year.

With restrictions easing and Sunshine Coast revellers keen to experience the night-life on offer again, some pubs and clubs are not adhering to the law.

From July 1 to September 17 this year, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) has conducted 47 inspections at 39 licensed premises at the Sunshine Coast and surrounding areas.

“During this period, OLGR found there were 10 breaches of the Liquor Act 1992 across five local venues,” an OLGR representative said.

“These breaches included contraventions of licence conditions, unacceptable practices and promotions, failure to comply with patron ID scanning and CCTV requirements, failure to provide a safe environment for patrons, and unapproved alterations made to a venue.”

As a result, two written warnings were issued, and four matters are still being investigated.

During inspections, OLGR has also assessed compliance with the Queensland Chief Health Officer’s Public Health Directions in response to COVID-19.

These visits resulted in four infringement notices being issued to licensees.

Three infringement notices were issued for failing to accurately record patrons’ contact details and one was for exceeding occupant density.

Due to privacy provisions outlined under the Liquor Act, the Sunshine Coast pubs or clubs that breached the COVID compliance cannot be named.

“Patrons and licensees are reminded not to put themselves, their families and others in the community at risk, by failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directions,” a representative said.

Venues which are not taking the appropriate steps to comply risk fines of up to $6672.