Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

A popular radio station is searching for its next breakfast host star as several changes are made to increase local content.

Listeners of Grant Broadcasters stations Hot 91 and Zinc 96 will hear new voices in their daily commutes as the company makes a stronger commitment to local content.

After 12 years on Zinc 96 breakfast, hosts Nugget and Al are moving to sister station Hot 91 to host the drive timeslot from 3-7pm.

Current Zinc 96 drive host Steve “Bilko” Bilokin will move to breakfast and is on the hunt for the next local host to fill the gap left by Nugget and Al.

Bilko said he was “gutted’’ the pair were leaving the station but was excited by the prospect of unearthing the next local radio star.

Content director Chris Ivers said Bilko had been with the station for 12 years.

“It’s exciting to think we have the chance to discover new local radio talent and continue to deliver a strong live and local breakfast show for Gympie, Noosa and the Coast,” he said.

Zinc 96 listeners will have the chance to apply to join Bilko for breakfast and ultimately decide on his co-host, with more information on how to apply to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Local station Hot 91 will also experience several changes, as it endeavours to become the market’s local content leader with 100 per cent Sunshine Coast-made shows from 5am-10pm weekdays.

The day will start with Dave, Sam and Ash for breakfast from 5am, followed by the Hot 91 workday with Ben Cullen till 3pm.

Nugget said he and radio partner Al were keen to start their tenure in the drive timeslot as long time drive duo Fitzy and Wippa made the switch to Zinc 96 drive from 4-6pm.

“I’m looking forward to wearing my pyjamas to work in the afternoon instead of the morning,” he said.

“Al and I are excited about bringing our show to a new audience.”

From 7pm, Caloundra resident Mikey Nielsen will host the nationally syndicated Random 30 till 10pm.

Mr Ivers said the changes were a sign of dedication to producing content for the region.

“This positive commitment to localism is a direct response to our audience’s desire for everything Sunshine Coast, making us the new market leader when it comes to local content,” he said.

Sunshine Coast sales director Simon Nedelko added that providing a live and local media service had never been more important.

“The increase in local programming increases integration opportunities for our clients on the Sunshine Coast, and the team and I are excited to take them to market,” he said.

The Zinc 96 changes come into effect from 21st September while the new Hot 91 line-up begins on 6th October.