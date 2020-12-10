Menu
New Sunshine Coast radio boss Rod Winner.
Business

Coast radio stations onto a Winner with new boss

Matt Collins
10th Dec 2020 11:33 AM
A new Sunshine Coast radio station boss says he will be bring “good old-fashion family values” to the airwaves.

Grant Broadcasters’ Coast stations Hot 91.1 and Zinc 96 will welcome new general manager Rod Winner in February nest year.

Mr Winner brings a wealth of radio and television industry experience having worked with Southern Cross Austereo for 15 years.

Coast musos band together against closed-down bar

Trawler says council has come the raw prawn with business

He is looking forward to relocating to the Sunshine Coast with his family.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our media journey with such a well-respected and progressive company in one of the most amazing locations in Australia,” he said.

“We are looking forward to meeting the team and ingratiating ourselves into the Sunshine Coast lifestyle.”

Queensland and NT State Manager, Matt Chapman, said Mr Winner had great professional integrity and strong family values.

“The wealth of experience he brings to the Sunshine Coast is second to none and we look forward to Rod starting in his new role,” he said.

Queensland state sales manager Simon Nedelko has been looking after the operation for the past nine months.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

