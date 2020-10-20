Menu
Police have charged two men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home. Picture: File
Crime

Coast raid allegedly uncovers psychedelic stash

lucy rutherford
20th Oct 2020 10:44 AM
Police have charged two Coast men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home.

Palmwoods police officer-in-charge Kevin Crowley said police allegedly found a variety of dangerous drugs including marijuana, mescaline, MDMA and LSD.

Five marijuana plants were allegedly found, with a total weight of 223g.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 9.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 6.

alleged drug bust maroochydore magistrates court palmwoods crime sunshine coast crime
